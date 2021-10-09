Kolkata man arrested for harassing woman staying in Chennai

Chennai :

Police said that the victim had been staying at a rented premises in Arumbakkam for the hospital treatment of her mentally challenged kid since her husband was abroad.





The woman who visited Kolkata to attend a wedding hired a private taxi to visit different places for three days, when the driver Sahabudhin AKA Atanu Kishore Das befriended her by posing concerned about her mentally-challenged kid.





Sahabudhin who managed to get the woman's phone number to offer help whenever she required, allegedly often called her on the pretext of inquiring about her son. The woman who fell for Sahabudhin's overtly care for her son spent some private moments with him when he travelled all the way to Chennai from Kolkata to meet her son and Sahabudhin allegedly recorded them.





However, she grew suspicious of his behaviour and started avoiding him and infuriated over this, Sahabudhin took the woman's phone and sent their private videos to her husband demanding that she should continue the relationship with him.





While it led to differences between the couple, Sahabudhin allegedly continued threatening that he would release the videos to their friends and relatives.





Based on the woman's complaint, Anna Nagar all-women police registered a case and arrested Sahabudhin in Kolkata. He was brought to the city of Friday and remanded in judicial custody.