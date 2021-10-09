Navarathri celebrations commence in Tiruchy

Chennai :

The Navarathri celebrations are divided into three parts, each one dedicated to Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi and culminates on the 10th day which is the Vijayadhasami day. In Tiruchy, the celebrations began at Woraiyur Sri Vekkaliamman temple, Sri Kamalavalli Natchiyar temple, Sri Akilandeswari temple, Tiruvanaikoil, Samayapuram Sri Mariamman temple and Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple as a low key event owing to COVID 19 restrictions. Each day, the presiding deity would have a special decoration and would be taken by procession.





Srirangam temple has decided to avoid annual golu display for the third consecutive year owing to lockdown norms. However, the people have started installing golu at their houses under various themes. Meanwhile, the routine cultural events are also cancelled in all these temples.