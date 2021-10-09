23-yr-old guest worker electrocuted at construction site in Mudichur

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Shahrukh Khan of Kolkata, who was working as a construction worker at a site in Lakshmi Nagar near Mudichur. Police said the incident happened on Thursday night when Shahrukh was lifting iron rods to the first floor from the ground floor. One of the iron rods came in contact with an overhead electric wire. He suffered electric shock and died on the spot. The Peerkankaranai police visited the spot and retrieved the body, which was sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and are conducting inquiries with the site supervisor.