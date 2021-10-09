Man attacks wife with toilet cleaning chemical, victim out of danger

Chennai :

The victim is said to be out of danger. Police said that the victim, Thamizharasi (38), has been married to Murugan (42) from Tondiarpet for the past 13 years. Nearly three years ago, Thamizharasi left her husband and returned to her parents’ house in Tiruvottiyur along with their children. Recently, she opened a new mobile phone service shop in the locality, police said. On Thursday, Murugan reached the shop and created a ruckus demanding that Thamizharasi should stay with him. When Thamizharasi refused, Murugan allegedly poured toilet cleaning chemical on her face and escaped. The passers-by rushed her to the hospital where she was treated and sent home. The Tiruvottiyur police are looking for Murugan.