Nazareth College plans inaugural of Mathematics department association

The Department of Mathematics of Nazareth College of Arts and Science, Avadi, is organising the inauguration of its association, Eureka 2021, an inter departmental meet through online on October 11 between 9 am and 11 am. Mohan Sekar, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics, Presidency University, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest.
Chennai:
A press release from the college said the event focuses on improving the standard of mathematics students by providing an overview of the recent advancements in the field. During the inauguration, the department newsletter, Eureka 2021, featuring articles written by faculty members and students will also be released, it added.
