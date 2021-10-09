Police warn against unsolicited msgs on banking, part-time jobs

Chennai :

Police asked the citizens not to respond or click links received through SMS like, “Dear SBI user your SBI YONO Account will be blocked today. Please click here link update your PAN card number. Thank you.” Other messages the city police have asked the residents to not to respond to are those claiming to be from e-retailers. For example: “Hi Mr./Ms.(Certified) FIipkart urgently recruits Part-job/Full-job. Maximum daily salary about Rs 10,000. Accept Job on WhatsApp: wa.me/91973186****.” A similar message reads: “Dear, Online part-time work can earn 200-20000 rupees a day and 100 rupees in 10 minutes. WhatsApp reply 1 on https://wa.me/91973186****” Do not click on any such links or reply to such messages, said a police press note on Friday. Police also warned against clicking on messages that read ‘gifts waiting’, ‘selected to win lottery’, etc., and asked people to stay away from such messages.





Police asked the people not to engage for any kind transaction with unknown people whom they meet on Facebook, Instagram or matrimonial sites.