Baba’s judicial custody extended

Chennai :

Baba, the self-styled godman who founded a private school in Kelambakkam, was arrested by the police in four Pocso cases following complaints from former school students, while the mother of a girl student had also filed a sexual abuse case against him. As the judicial custody came to end on Friday, the CBC-CID police brought Baba to the Chengalpattu Pocso court. After the hearing, the judge ordered the extension of judicial custody till October 22. Later, Baba was taken to Central Prison, Puzhal by the police. A CB-CID team had initially arrested Baba from Delhi on June 16. Apart from him, the investigators had also arrested one of the woman staff of the school in connection with the first case.