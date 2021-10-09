Man visiting pregnant wife killed in mishap

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Giritharan of Tiruvallur, who worked in a private firm in the locality. Police said Giritharan’s wife was pregnant and has been staying in her parents’ house in Kancheepuram.





On Thursday night, Giritharan was travelling towards Kancheepuram to visit his wife on his two-wheeler. When he was nearing Mampakkam near Sriperumbudur on the National Highway, a lorry rammed his bike from behind.





Giritharan got stuck under the wheels and died on the spot with fatal injuries, while the lorry driver escaped from the spot. A team from Sriperumbudur police station visited the spot and sent his body for post-mortem examination to the Sriperumbudur government hospital.





The police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding lorry driver.