AICTE to improve sports infra of tech institutions

Chennai :

The AICTE move to promote sports in the technical institutions comes against the backdrop of several complaints that many colleges were concentrating only on academic performance and students, interested in various sports, were ignored.





Stating that the technical institutes can play an important role in promoting sports, the AICTE, in a circular, said colleges can prepare sportspersons for national and international competitions.





The council said the Union Ministry of Education will soon organise detailed deliberations on the issue of sports infrastructure available in the technical institutions with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The AICTE’s notification urged the Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of the council’s affiliated technical institutions to provide exact detail about the sports infrastructure available on their premises, including the number of playgrounds, sports complexes, gymnasium, fitness centre, indoor stadium, swimming pool, and yoga centre.





The institutions were also asked to give details of students involved in sports and studying from the first year to the final year.





The AICTE sources said special attention will be given to those institutions with fewer sports infra by providing funds. Similarly, the council said setting up of new sports complexes and other related infrastructure will get funds with State assistance.





Likewise, the council will also ensure that the institutions will have the latest sports equipment on par with the international standards.