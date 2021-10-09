16 buffaloes rescued from trafficking in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

The rescued buffaloes were transported on a truck from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu for illegal slaughter and the animals were found cramped up without ventilation, and two buffaloes already lying dead.





“On Tuesday, I noticed a truck with buffaloes cramped up near Uthukottai Junction, Tiruvallur. I immediately informed the nearby police and the truck was stopped. It was very shocking to see the buffaloes cramped up without ventilation. They were dehydrated and sustained many injuries during the transport. Of which, two buffaloes were found dead inside and the remaining 16 buffaloes were brought to our sanctuary immediately for treatment. Their condition stabilized after the treatment,” said Sai Vignesh, founder of Almighty Animal Care Trust.





During the pandemic, the activist has rescued more than 80 cattle from slaughterhouses and illegal trafficking in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Many illegal slaughtering sheds were identified and cases were filed against them.





“Though we don’t have an exact number, illegal ones operate in hundreds in and around the city alone. Apart from animal cruelty, such illegal slaughter sheds also pose a huge threat to the public health as the blood, waste and etc are disposed of in the open, ” said Vignesh.





Meanwhile, Tiruvallur district SP Varun Kumar has directed the police to take action in all such cases of violations and animal cruelties.