GCC dissolves rate fixation committee

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation source, the lack of a principal chief engineer post is the major reason for dissolving the committee. The committee comprised all the chief engineers as its members. “Hereafter, chief engineers concerned will finalise the rates and get approvals from the deputy commissioners concerned,” the source said.





In December 2019, the civic body formed the rate fixation committee to fix rates of materials, which are not mentioned in the schedule of rates released by the PWD, while floating tenders.





The committee was formed when the civic body faced wide-scale allegations of corruption and overpricing while awarding tenders.





“Fixing rate for any item will be decided in the committee and rates will be approved only if all the members agreed,” the source added.





The committee meets once the PWD releases basic rates and every month to decide on fixing the schedule of rates for specific items. When there was a need to fix new rates for new items, the committee is convened. Moreover, the committee fixes responsibility on all the chief engineers.





“A decision will be made whether to form another committee or reconstitute the same committee with some changes after discussion,” the source added.