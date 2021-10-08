Cheated women gang up, bash man in Chennai

Chennai :

The man, K Gopalakrishnan (32) of Villivakkam, rides a bike taxi for his livelihood. According to his complaint, he is a divorcee. He met one Kumari (name changed), also a divorcee from Tiruchy, through a matrimonial site in May and they decided to get married.





When Gopalakrishnan met Kumari in Chennai, he had received Rs 1.25 lakh from Kumari and returned Rs 25,000. He is said to have delayed settling the remaining debt.





Meanwhile, on October 3, he was invited by an acquaintance to the latter's house in Jafferkhanpet. To his surprise, he found Kumari there and another woman named Poorani, whom he cheated on the promise of job. The man Sibakunar who invited Gopalakrishnan was Poorani's boyfriend, said police. All three brutally attacked him and let him off the next day.





Gopalakrishnan who got admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital lodged a complaint at Kumaran Nagar police station.





Poorani, who was inquired by police, allegedly informed that Gopalakrishnan cheated her on the promise of a job in a company that he was going to start and even interviewed a few women at a star hotel.





Kumari who had access to Gopalakrishnan's contacts on the phone got in touch with Poorani and they decided to receive their due money from Gopalakrishnan together and invited him to the house of Poorani's boyfriend, said police.





Kumaran Nagar police have registered separate cases based on the complaints from both sides. While the women were let off on station bail, the assault victim has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.



