Army man from Tiruchy detained at airport for carrying bullet

Chennai :

The security officials on Thursday morning were checking the passengers who were about to board a flight to Delhi at 6.10 am when the baggage of Vignesh (30) indicated something unusual. They checked the baggage and found a 9mm bullet in Vignesh’s Army uniform pocket. The security officials seized the bullet and inquired Vignesh when he revealed that he is serving in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He said he visited his home town in Tiruchy for a vacation and was returning to report back to duty. He said he was not aware that a bullet was inside the pocket. However, the security officials cancelled Vignesh’s journey and handed him over to the airport police station. The airport police are inquiring the Army officer further.