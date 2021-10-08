Team of experts comes up with strategy to fight water scarcity

Chennai :

The pilot has been initiated at the Little Flower Convent in Mambalam. The project, known as ‘City of 1,000 Tanks’, has a vision for the city’s water security. The team will develop a Water Balance Model across the city by collecting rainwater, treating wastewater and runoff pollution with decentralised Nature-Based Solutions, and recharging the underground aquifer. Chennai-wide water balance model will be started with pilot projects, then upscaling to flagship projects before effective city-wide implementation. Each upscaling stage is an opportunity to build capacity and improve performance to demonstrate inclusive implementation for a water-rich Chennai. The initiative will help prevent droughts by increasing groundwater reserves while simultaneously mitigating risks associated with high-frequency floods and sewage pollution.