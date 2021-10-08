Gold ingot, electronic items worth Rs 35.27 L seized at airport, 1 held

Chennai :

Based on intelligence, a 21-year-old man who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at the exit by the customs officers on suspicion of carrying gold. On examination of his person, the officials recovered three gold bundles concealed in the rectum, totally weighing 855 grams. On extraction, 774 grams of gold worth Rs 32.77 lakh were seized and further from his checked-in baggage, undeclared electronic goods worth Rs 2.5 lakh were recovered and seized. The Customs officers arrested the passenger and further investigation is in progress.