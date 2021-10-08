Metrowater to hold monthly grievance meeting tomorrow

Chennai :

According to a release, the open house grievance meeting will be conducted by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocol. “The grievance meetings will be held at the area offices in each of the 15 areas between 10 am to 1 pm,” it said. The meetings will be presided over by superintending engineers and the public can raise complaints pertaining to water and sewage connections, tax issues and other issues. Awareness of rainwater harvesting will be created at the meetings. The Metrowater had not conducted these meetings for past several months due to the pandemic.