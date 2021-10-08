10 kg ganja brought from Andhra seized in city, six peddlers held

Chennai :

The accused were identified as K Ezhilarasan (48) of MGR Nagar, M Eswaran (61) of Theni, T Marimuthu (48) of Anna Nagar and E Ravi (57) of Gerugambakkam. Inquiry revealed the gang smuggled ganja from Andhra to peddle in the city. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Similarly, Royapuram police arrested two Andhra natives for peddling ganja in the city. Two kg ganja was seized from P Vadakoti Vasanth (24) and R Poodi Gandhi (25) of Nellore and a two-wheeler was retrieved. They too were remanded in judicial custody.