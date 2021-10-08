Dragged by lorry for 50 metres, two-wheeler rider dies on spot

Chennai :

The deceased Dhanasekaran of Arpakkam village in Uthiramerur was a farmer. On Thursday morning, Dhanasekaran was heading towards Kancheepuram on his scooter to buy the monthly provisions. Around 11 am when nearing Orikkai, a tipper lorry rammed on Dhanasekaran’s scooter from behind. Police sources said Dhanasekaran, who got stuck under the wheels along with the scooter, was dragged on the road for about 50 metres. In the impact, Dhanasekaran died on the spot with severe injuries. The lorry driver, however, managed to escape from the spot. After the incident, the villagers who gathered in the Uthiramerur-Kancheepuram road staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the lorry driver. The Kancheepuram DSP, who visited the spot, held talks with the villagers and promised quick action. Later, the Uthiramerur police sent the body for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.