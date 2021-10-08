New flyover at Otteri Junction to ease traffic snarls

Chennai :

According to a Corporation document, the new flyover will come up at the junction of Konnur High Road-Strahans Road-Cooks Road-Bricklin Road.





“Major traffic movement is observed between Konnur High Road and Strahans Road. Also, the construction of a flyover on Cooks Road and Bricklin Road will have major social costs due to the narrow right of way. Hence, it was proposed to construct a two-lane bidirectional flyover connecting Konnur High Road and Strahans Road at this junction,” the document said.





The Corporation has invited private consultants to prepare a detailed feasibility report by conducting a topographic survey, traffic survey and other investigations.





“The design and cost estimates of the project will only be finalised once the detailed feasibility report is prepared. The feasibility report will be completed within three months,” an official said.





The official added that the new flyover at Otteri Junction is part of several flyovers proposed at key junctions in the city.





As of date, the civic body maintains 14 flyovers and grade separators, along with several subways and foot over bridges.