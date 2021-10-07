IRS officer from Chennai gets 4-year jail term in CBI case

Chennai :

The Special Judge for CBI cases, sentenced Sekar, an IRS officer from 1992 batch), then Protector of Emigrants, Chennai and Anwar Hussain, of Classic Tours & Travels, Chennai, both to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 6.10 lakh was also imposed on them. CBI had registered the case against Sekar, his wife and Anwar Hussain on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets. It was alleged that during the period from Janaury 2007 to July 2009, R. Sekar and his wife entered into a conspiracy among themselves to acquire ill-gotten wealth to the tune of Rs 2.08 crore which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.





It was also alleged that Sekar had appointed Anwar Hussain as conduit for collection of bribe in the form of speed money for issuing Emigration clearance.The court acquitted the wife of Sekar.