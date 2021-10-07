DVAC slaps DA case against former PP of NDPS act cases

Chennai :

It is alleged that the accused lawyer P Seetharaman has amazed wealth by using his position as a Special Public Prosecutor by indulging in malpractices and, corrupt acts and, letting off the accused in NDPS act, DVAC noted citing a court order.





Seetharaman, 52, was appointed as special public prosecutor on 16, June 2017 and terminated on 22 December 2020, DVAC said, noting that during this period he had amassed illicit wealth of worth Rs 27.96 lakh.





Value of his wealth at the beginning of check period stood at Rs 42.78 lakh and it was worth Rs 77.19 and the end of check period.





The probable income of the accused lawyer derived from his known sources by way of getting Retainer Fee and Standing Counsel Fee, interest from banks, income of hand loan interest, dairy income earned by his wife and rental income are worked at Rs.28.25 lakh. The expenditure of the accused, taking into consideration of his family members and their position during the check period are assessed as Rs.21.82 lakh. Assets acquired during rhe check period is worth Rs 34.4 lakh, DVAC noted. After considering the likely savings DVAC has pegged the value his ill gotten wealth at Rs 27.96 lakh.