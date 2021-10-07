Six ganja peddlers arrested in city, 10 kg seized in Chennai

Chennai :

T P Chathiram police secured four men from cemetary road at Shenoy Nagar on Wednesday morning and a search led to the seizure if eight kg ganja. The accused were identified as K Ezhilarasan (48) of MGR Nagar, M Eswaran (61) of Theni, T Marimuthu (48) of Anna Nagar and E Ravi (57) of Gerugambakkam.





Investigation revealed that the gang smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh to peddle in the city. Among the accused, Ezhilarasan already has a murder case pending against him and all four were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.





Similarly, Royapuram police arrested two men of Andhra Pradesh native for peddling ganja in the city. Two kg ganja was seized from the accused P Vadakoti Vasanth (24) and R Poodi Gandhi (25) of Nellore and a two-wheeler was also retrieved during a vehicle check on Tuesday evening. They were remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, a 45 year old man was arrested in possession of 300 kg of gutkha products. The accused P Marimuthu of Vyasarpadi was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.