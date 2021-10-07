Year-long fete for AIADMK’s 50th yr

Starting October 17, the AIADMK would hold year-long celebrations of golden jubilee (2021-22) of its founding, the main opposition party announced here on Wednesday.

AIADMK Leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo) Chennai : Hailing party founder MG Ramachandran, the AIADMK said ‘revolutionary leader’ MGR founded the party in 1972 to uphold justice and dharma and dislodge the regime of ‘evil force.’ In a statement, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to cadres to celebrate the ‘historic golden jubilee’ with many events.