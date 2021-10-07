Chennai: Man consumes toilet cleaner at police station

A 35-year-old man has been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College after he consumed toilet cleaner at Poonamallee all-women police station on Tuesday evening.
Chennai: Police said Renish, a native of Kerala, separated from his wife and moved to Ahmedabad. However, he wanted to take their daughter under his care and approached Poonamallee all-women police station. While police summoned his wife Saranya for an inquiry, Renish suddenly consumed the toilet cleaner he was carrying fearing police might divert the case in favour of his wife. He was rushed to KMC and is said to be stable.
