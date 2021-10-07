Cops nab kidnappers after chase, rescue victim, constable injured

Chennai :

The victim, Moosa, a resident of Harrington Road, is into wood export business and is suspected to be involved in smuggling of prohibited goods, too. He is also a retired police sub-inspector. The main accused, ‘Aruppu’ Kumar, was reportedly engaged by Moosa for his illegal businesses. Kumar decided to abduct his ex-boss as the latter refused to give the money due for him.





“The business between the duo are yet to be probed,” said a senior police official. On Sunday night, Kumar and his men reached Moosa’s residence when the latter was alone on the ground floor of the house and kidnapped him in Moosa’s car. A few hours later, the gang left the car behind at the house to avoid suspicion.





Moosa was taken to a de-addiction centre run by a woman in Chettiyar Agaram near Maduravoyal. The gang allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore for him to be released. Moosa negotiated with the gang to settle for Rs 25 lakh and informed his son Bashir in Uthandi and a few friends to arrange the money through their hawala sources.





However, Bashir immediately lodged a complaint at the Kanathur police station. Immediately, special teams were formed on the instruction of Joint Commissioner (East) S Rajendran and Joint Commissioner (South) Narenthiran Nayar, since the kidnap took place in Chetpet. Two special teams led by Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan and Adyar Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Mahendran tracked the movements of the kidnappers.





While the kidnappers earlier asked Bashir to come to Tambaram, they later changed the location to Egmore. On Tuesday night, Bashir handed over the cash to Kumar and they released Moosa. But the police personnel who were hiding at the spot in plain clothes surrounded them at gunpoint.





When Kumar tried to flee in a car, head constable Saravanakumar climbed on the bonnet. The car sped for about three kilometres before ramming a wall and stopping. While two men in the car fled the spot, driver, Prakash of Sirkazhi, and Kumar were secured.





CCTV footage of the head constable clinging on to the car went viral on Wednesday. Saravanakumar suffered minor injuries and is said to be safe. The ransom, a pistol, a knife and three mobile phones were also seized from the gang.





The woman, Sangeetha, who let the gang detain the victim at her de-addiction centre was also picked up. One of the two men who escaped from the car was her husband, the police said. A hunt has been launched for them. The police said Kumar has about 40 cases pending against him at different police stations and was a notorious rowdy element. Further investigation is on.