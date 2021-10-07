Former LTTE intel member arrested from Chennai

Chennai :

The arrested was identified as Satkunam alias Sabesan, 47. NIA said he is the key conspirator in the Vizhinjam arms case registered in Kochi and had been utilising the proceeds of trafficking for furthering and supporting the revival of LTTE. The case was registered by NIA on May 1 against six Sri Lankan nationals based on a complaint of NCB that five AK 47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized along with 300kgs of heroin off Minicoy coast upon interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Gaurd in March. The investigation has revealed that the arrested had arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India.