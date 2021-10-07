Water supply to be hit in Egmore from tonight

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water statement, the State Highways Department has decided to carry out stormwater drain work on EVR Periyar Road near Chennai Police Commissionerate as a part of monsoon preparedness. “The work will be carried out between 8 pm on Thursday and 6 am on Friday. Due to this, tap water supply in areas like Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet and Egmore will be suspended temporarily,” it said. The water manager requested the residents to take measures to store sufficient water. In case of any issues, residents can also contact the area engineer at 8144930905.