Crack on track near Tambaram delays trains

Chennai :

On Wednesday around 4.30 am the Rockfort Express from Tiruchy was heading towards Tambaram from Egmore railway station when the loco pilot noticed a crack in the track near the Tambaram station and informed the control room. All the express trains heading towards Tambaram from the southern districts were then asked to halt till the railway staff from Tambaram fixed the damage temporarily at around 6 am. The express trains from Kanniyakumari, Nellai, and Nagercoil were delayed for more than an hour due to the incident. The local EMU trains also got delayed and the passengers said there were no proper announcements regarding the delay.