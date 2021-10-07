Gold, psychotropic tablets seized at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Based on intelligence, Sakthikumar Krishnaswamy (29) who arrived from Sharjah was intercepted at the exit and on examination of his person, the AIU officers found four gold bundles concealed in the rectum weighing 675 grams. The gold was seized and Sakthikumar was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. In the second incident, the customs officers on suspicion examined seven parcels at the foreign post office, booked from Chennai to the US by a Delhi-based person, and found two parcels containing 2,800 Onapil-2 Clonazepam tablets, and three parcels containing 4,500 Diazepam tablets and 2,800 Tramadol tablets.