27-yr-old man releases video alleging torture by wife, in-laws, hangs self

Chennai :

The deceased Vidya Kumar was a DMK functionary and was into renting the wedding decor for livelihood. On Tuesday, he sent a video to his friends in which he alleged harassment by his wife and her family for the last three months and that they would be responsible for his death.





However, when his friends rushed to the house he was found hanging from the ceiling. On information, Zam Bazaar police sent his body for post-mortem and registered a case.





In the two-minute-long video, Vidya Kumar had stated that his married life was going well for the last six months before his wife’s sister and the latter’s husband created confusion between the couple.





He said his wife lodged a harassment complaint against him at the Triplicane all-women police station recently and the couple were counselled to conduct their married life smoothly. However, nothing changed as he was attacked by his inlaws on the road.





“I can no longer bear the torture,” said Vidya Kumar in the video, while breaking down in between. He also asked his friends to take care of his parents and sister.