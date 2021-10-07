Coast Guard coordinates rescue of Maldives-bound vessel’s crew of nine

Chennai :

The vessel, ‘Annai Vailankanne Arockia Vennila,’ amid rough seas, reported a technical snag when it was about 170 nautical miles from Tuticorin and 230 NM off the Maldives and requested assistance by transmitting a distress alert message. The message was picked up by the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), here at about 4 PM on October 5, a Defence release said.





MRCC launched the National Search and Rescue Services and activated the International Safety Net for coordinating search and rescue operations.





Of the two merchant vessels identified for rescue, MV MCP Salzburg reached the location and safely rescued all the nine crew members early morning on Wednesday.





MV MCP Salzburg has proceeded to its next port of call, which is the Maldives, and the rescued crew would be disembarking there.