Pondicherry University told to fill essential posts by end-Nov

Chennai :

The petitioner, the Non-Teaching Staffs’ Welfare Association of Pondicherry University, submitted that the key posts of the University have not been filled for long, “complicating administrative works” and university slipping grades in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF). While the University cited the upcoming vacations for Dussehra and sought three months to fill the vacant positions, the first division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu rejected the submission and held the posts should be filled within November. The case will be further heard on November 11.