WATCH: Chennai police nab kidnappers in a cinematic chase, rescue victim

The victim Moosa (82), a retired police sub-inspector and resident of Harrington Road, was into the wood export business and is suspected to be involved in the smuggling of prohibited goods. The main accused in the kidnap, Aruppu Kumar, had reportedly been engaged by Moosa for an illegal business and the latter decided to abduct his ex-boss as he did not give what was due for him. "The dealings between the duo are yet to be probed," said a senior police official.





On Sunday night, Kumar and his men reached Moosa's residence, and when Moosa was alone at the ground floor of the house they kidnapped him in his car. A few hours later, the gang left the car behind at the house to avoid suspicion.





Moosa was taken to a de-addiction centre run by a woman in Chettiyar Agaram near Maduravoyal and allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore to release him. Moosa negotiated with the gang to settle for Rs 25 lakh and informed his son Bashir in Uthandi and a few friends to arrange the money through their hawala sources.





However, Bashir immediately lodged a complaint at Kanathur police station. Immediately, special teams were formed as per the instructions of Joint Commissioner (East) S Rajendran and Joint Commissioner (South) Narenthiran Nayar as the kidnap took place in Chetpet. Two special teams led by Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan and Adyar Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Mahendran tracked the movements of the kidnappers.





While the kidnappers earlier asked Bashir to come to Tambaram, they later changed the venue to Egmore. On Tuesday night, Bashir handed over the cash to Aruppu Kumar after they released Moosa on receiving Rs 25 lakh ransom. However, police personnel who had hidden at the spot in plain clothes surrounded them at gunpoint.





Aruppu Kumar tried to flee in the car when head constable Saravanakumar climbed on the bonnet of the car. The car sped for about three kilometres before banging on a wall before coming to a halt. While two men in the car fled the spot, driver Prakash of Sirkazhi and Aruppu Kumar were arrested. CCTV footage of the head constable clinging on to the car went viral on Wednesday. Head constable, Saravanakumar, suffered minor injuries and is said to be safe.





Rs 25 lakh ransom money, a pistol, a knife, and three mobile phones were also seized from the gang. The woman Sangeetha who gave her de-addiction centre to detain the kidnap victim was also picked up and one of the two men who escaped from the car is her husband, said police. A hunt has been launched for them.

Police said that Aruppu Kumar has about 40 cases pending in different police stations and was a notorious rowdy element. Further investigation is on.