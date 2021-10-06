Chennai man ends life after alleging harassment by wife, family in video

Chennai :

The deceased, Vidya Kumar, was a DMK functionary and was into renting wedding decors for livelihood.





On Tuesday, he sent a video to his friends in which he alleged harassment by his wife and her family for the past three months and that they should be responsible for his death.





However, when his friends rushed to the house he was found dead. On information, Zam Bazaar police sent his body for post-mortem examination and registered a case.





In the two-minute-long video, Vidya Kumar had stated that his married life was going well for the past six months before his wife's sister and her husband created problems between the couple.





He said that his wife lodged a harassment complaint against him at the Triplicane all-women police station recently and the couple were counselled to conduct their married life smoothly. However, nothing changed as he was attacked by his wife's family on the road.





"I can no longer bear the torture," said Vidya Kumar in the video, while breaking down in between. He also asked his friends to take care of his parents and sister.