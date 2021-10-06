Four-member gang held for series of robberies in North Chennai

Chennai :

The accused were identified as S Jayaram (20) of Korukkupet, K Krishna (21) of Korukkupet, V Akash (21) of New Washermenpet and R Rajesh (22) of Kasimedu.





On Monday night, the gang robbed a mobile phone from a man at Parry's corner and another phone from one Samuel (21) of Villivakkam, a contract staff with Chennai Corporation, at New Washermenpet when he was on his way back home on a two-wheeler.





In another incident, S Balaji (26) of Velachery who distributes milk sachets, was waiting for the railway gates to open on Tiruvottiyur High Road in the wee hours of Tuesday, when a three-member gang attacked him with machetes and escaped with his mobile phone and cash. Balaji was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.





Based on the victims' complaints, respective police stations registered cases. While New Washermenpet police secured Akash, Kodungaiyur police arrested the other three suspects.





Investigation revealed that all four of them travelled on a single bike to indulge in robberies at secluded places. The gang together snatched a phone in Parry's corner and robbed Samuel.





Later, they dropped Rajesh in Kasimedu and robbed Balaji after attacking him with machetes. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.