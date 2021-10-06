Wed, Oct 06, 2021

Artist interprets man-nature bonding in his solo show

When one steps into the exhibition space of Art Houz in Nungambakkam, he/she will understand how artist Vijay Pichumani has connected himself deeply with nature and natural elements.

From Vijay Pichumani's(above) exhibition titled Kolvel at Art Houz, Nungambakkam
His solo exhibition titled Kolvel is Vijay’s thoughts, experience and reflection of the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns. Before sitting down for a chat, the award-winning artist took us around to explain his work. “When the lockdown started in 2020, I left to my hometown Kolvel, a coastal hamlet in Kanniyakumari, tucked away from the chaos of city life. I got time to create something personal — I have connected nature and nostalgia and presented this exhibition. This collection of work represents my past, nativity and connection with nature. Through Kolv﻿el, I wanted people to know the need to look back and relive our past,” he tells DT Next.

Nature has a cue in everything — the bud, flower, insect, animal and sound — it is just us who should listen, trace and connect with it for a complete living and co-evolving. “For me, nature is the paradise that never fails to surprise us with its beauty and purpose. I believe that it is necessary to cultivate a consciousness that is attuned to the natural process to connect to nature,” he adds.

                                                          (Photos: Manivasagan N)

The collection includes mixed-media installations on wood. In the two works titled Sound Alert, Vijay gives shape to animal vocalisation where alarm calls like whistles, stridulation act as a communication to other animals that are in poor visibility of the danger. “Through these installations, I have reinforced the concept of co-evolving, which seems to be long forgotten by humanity. This exhibition is a tribute to the boundless beauty of nature and humanity’s evident isolation from it,” the artist sums up.

