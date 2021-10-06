90 pc of SWD desilting work completed in Chennai

Chennai :

After inspecting the wall retaining work at Mambalam canal on GN Chetty Road at a cost of Rs 106 crore, the commissioner said the State government has appointed special officers for each of 15 zones of the Corporation to monitor the monsoon related works.





“The work on the Mambalam canal desilting is underway. Already we reviewed the work in Valasaravalkam, Velacheri and Adyar,” he told reporters. When asked whether the civic body is prepared to face the ensuing northeast monsoon, he said the Corporation has 880 pump sets and earthmovers at the ready to face any eventualities. “As a precautionary measure against the northeast monsoon, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed the Corporation to expedite the desilting of stormwater drains and removal of vegetation from canals and waterways. It is to be noted that he directed all the departments to work together and monitor the progress of the work on a daily basis so that all officers can report on the progress of the work,” he said.





The city Corporation’s Twitter handle shared photos of the officials inspecting various parts of the city which witnessed multiple rain spells on Tuesday.





The officials of zone 10 at Saligramam tested the pump sets and power saws. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (Health) Dr Manish Narnaware, along with Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Simranjeet Singh, inspected stagnated rainwater pumping out activities on ECR near Nalla Thambi Kalayana Mandapam.