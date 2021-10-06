TDCA League: Oxina CC clinches Raja of Pudukkottai Trophy

Chennai :

The prize distribution was held during the TDCA annual day on Sunday, with Association vice-president S Earnest Ravi welcoming the gathering. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary RS Ramasaamy and assistant secretary N Venkataraman handed over the trophies to the winner and runner-up of the First Division. They also gave away various other trophies, special prizes and certificates in the presence of TDCA office-bearers. TDCA treasurer M Sakthivel proposed the vote of thanks for the gathering.





TOP-TWO FINISHERS:First Division:Winner (Raja of Pudukkottai Challenge Trophy): Oxina Cricket Club Runner-up (Dr A Mathuram Trophy): TVR Cricket Club





Second Division: Winner (K Santhanam ‘Vidya Seva Rathnam’ Trophy): Neptune Cricket Club Runner-up (Inder Mohan Memorial Trophy): Premier Cricket Club





Third Division:Winner (Dr. Joseph Gnanadikkam Trophy): KK Nagar Cricket Club Runner-up (Theodore Memorial Trophy): Ponnanagar Cricket Club





Fourth Division: Winner (Dr. R Kalamegam Memorial Trophy): Radiant Cricket Club Runner-up (NVV Trophy): Tough Guys Cricket Club





Fifth Division:Winner (KS Gopalakrishnan Memorial Trophy): Dolphins Cricket Club Runner-up (C Marudhanayagam Pillai Trophy): Sri Vignesh Vidyalaya