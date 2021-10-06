Father, brother held for abetment two weeks after man’s death

Chennai :

Gowthaman’s wife Amulu had raised suspicion about his death as his family did not even inform her about the death and cremated the body. Theirs was an inter-caste marriage against his family’s wishes. Karani police had registered a case of suspicious death and were searching for Gowthaman’s parents and siblings who went absconding. On Tuesday morning, police secured Gowthaman’s father Annamalai (62) and brother Srinivasan who were remanded in judicial custody. Police said Gowthaman allegedly demanded money from his parents to settle some loans. When they refused citing his inter-caste marriage, he hanged self in the house. As her husband failed to return home even two days after going home on September 17, Amulu lodged a complaint at Ponneri station. She also sent her brother, who was shocked to find obituary posters of Gowthaman in the village.