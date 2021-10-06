Three women rescued from flesh trade, one arrested

The Arumbakkam police rescued three women from the commercial sex trade and arrested a man who forced them into the profession on the pretext of running a spa.
Chennai:
Based on a tipoff, the police searched the spa on the 100-ft road on Monday night. Three women were rescued and a man, identified as M Shahul Hameed (24) of Pudukottai district, was arrested. The accused was remanded in judicial custody and a hunt has been launched for his two accomplices. The rescued women were sent to a home for rehabilitation in Mylapore.
