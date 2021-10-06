Head constable transferred after sexual misconduct complaint

Chennai :

Police sources said the head constable, who was the writer of the station, was transferred based on the oral complaint of the victim, a ministerial staff, that he misbehaved with her when she was alone in a room. A senior official said that an inquiry has been initiated and action will be initiated based on the report. It may be recalled that a police inspector was also caught having an illicit affair with a married woman in Chengalpattu recently and has been facing a departmental inquiry.