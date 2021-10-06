Rider injured as MLA’s car hits bike in Anna Nagar

Chennai :

The victim, M Raja of Anna Nagar, was a cameraman and the accident happened around 10.10 pm when he was on his way back home. At Sixth Avenue-Maakaliamman Street junction, his bike was hit by a car driven by Ponneri MLA D Chandrasekar. In the collision, Raja suffered a fracture in the leg and was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Chandrasekar, also a resident of Anna Nagar, was unhurt. On information, the Anna Nagar traffic investigation police registered a case and further investigation is on.