Fresh cases in Tamil Nadu decrease but go up in Chennai

Chennai :

Fresh cases in Chennai have slightly gone up to 179 cases. While Coimbatore reported 151 cases, Chengalpattu saw a slight surge at 113. Several districts, including Ramanathapuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tenkasi, reported less than 10 cases.





Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is at 1.0 per cent, with the highest TPR of 2.4 per cent in Mayiladathurai. Chennai recorded 0.9 per cent positivity rate. Currently, there are 16,749 active cases in the State.





The State recorded 16 deaths, all of them in government hospitals. The total toll has risen to 35,682.





A total of 1,548 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,18,890. As many as 1,46,219 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.