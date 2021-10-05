Restoration of water bodies in Chennai's Outer Ring Road to be completed by Oct end

Chennai :

“As these water bodies in the outer ring road would receive intense rainfall, we took on the revival of these lakes with the administrative permissions from respective government authorities and through CSR investment. We started the work in June 2021, and the common threats to most of these lakes and ponds include dumping of trash, debris and sewage, growth of invasive plants, blocked inlets and outlets, weak embankments, poor water storage area and etc,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of Environmentalist Foundation of India.





The water bodies that EFI took over to restore in the Outer Ring Road between Vandalur and Minjur, the Chennai Bypass between Irumbuliyur and Puzhal, Tambaram-Velachery-Medavakkam-Mambakkam belt, the Vandalur-Kelambakkam belt, the OMR, the ECR have been prime axis regions on which water bodies have been worked upon. This includes small scale to mid-size and large irrigation tanks.





“Initially, we removed the safely disposed of non-degradable trash, debris, and invasive plants. Through the restoration project, we have deepened the lake where necessary and increased the storage capacity. We have strengthened the peripheral bunds into a dual embankment for increased stability, also ensured the development of nesting islands, and recharge wells,” said Arun.





They have regulated the inlet and outlet of the water bodies and fenced the outer periphery of the lakes to prevent encroachments in the future. However, currently, there are 26 projects in and around Chennai that EFI is working on which are nearing completion by the end of this month.





Meanwhile, a senior WRD official said that the group has been granted permission to restore water bodies in the outer ring road of Chennai. “They have taken up this project under CSR funds, and a regular report has been updated to the department by EFI. And they have neared completion and are expected to finish by 25 days,” said the official.