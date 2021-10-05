High Court directs Tamil Nadu govt to chart rules to stop erecting flex boards

Chennai :

A Villupuram-based advocate ER Manoharan had moved a Public Interest Litigation before the first bench seeking direction to initiate action against politicians who had erected flex boards and flag posts in Villupuram in August last year. This had resulted in the death of a boy who was electrocuted while erecting a flag post for marriage function of an ex MLA's family.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and PD Audikesavalu had expressed concern in their oral observations that erecting flexes and flag poles are a menace. It further directed the State to draft regulations to stop such events.





"The State government should chart how to discourage and completely stop the process," the bench observed.





TN Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had already asked his party workers to stop the act of installing flex banners, flag poles.





"Despite the CM's statement against this and his advise to the party cadre to stop this practice in 2019 itself, a few partymen are continuing," the AG mentioned before the MHC.





The AG also said that the boy who died after electrocution was employed by a local contractor and he was arrested for causing the hazard.





"The accused has been released on bail. Party has paid Rs 1 lakh compensation to the deceased boy's family," the AG noted.





The Chief Justice during his observations said that he had seen so many flex boards and posters by political parties while the CJ was visiting for events in district and taluk courts.





The court has also issued a notice to the TN government to formulate regulations to prevent and sought a report within six weeks.





It is noted that the MHC has been constantly condemning the culture of erecting flex boards as they had turned into killer tools in several incidents while they fell on people while riding on the public roads.





Raghu from Coimbatore and Subhasri, a Chennai-based techie were killed as political flex boards erected on the roadside had fallen on them while they commuted on two-wheelers.





In 2019, The MHC had come down heavily on the government and political parties asked them to stop such nuisance. Subsequently, all the major political parties in the State had submitted their assurance before the MHC that they will not keep any flex and banners.