59-yr-old SSI shoots himself to death near Vandalur

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Goutham, who was a resident of Melakottaiyur police quarters in Chengalpattu.





He was working as SSI in the armed reserve. Sources said Goutham was facing debt issues and was unable to repay them. He was said to be dejected for the past few days as there would be quarrels among his family members. On Tuesday, around 6.30 am, when Goutham was getting ready for duty, he took the pistol and shot himself on his forehead.





The Thazhambur police team visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Goutham was the PSO for the former Minister Nilofer Kafeel and was later posted at the State secretariat.