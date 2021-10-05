19 kg pseudoephedrine seized in two weeks

Chennai :

NCB officers, based on a tip-off, seized around 8 kg pseudoephedrine from two consignments on September 25 and 26 and the consignor was arrested on September 27. With details from him, 4 kg of the drug was seized in Australia. In another case, the Cochin sub-zone seized 11.6 kg of the narcotics from Ernakulam in Kerala on September 22. The NCB also seized 3.5 kgs of hashish oil on September 12. The sender of the consignment and his associate were arrested.



