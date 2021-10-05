Facial recognition software launched to find repeat offenders

Chennai :

The software, which would be installed in computers and personnel’s mobile phones, can help identify accused, people under suspicion, missing persons and even bodies by comparing them with the photos available on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). There are photos of 5.3 lakh persons in the State’s system.





Explaining the working of the software, senior officers said when the police stop a person on suspicion and check FRS, it would show photos of 20 persons who closely resemble the man, which would help verify if the person is listed as a criminal. The details of their criminal history, if they are absconding or if an arrest warrant is pending would also be shown. The officials can then alert the concerned station where the case is pending through the software.





The police personnel on patrol and rounds would be able to easily verify the details of persons they detain, enabling them to decide whether or not to arrest them.





State police chief C Sylendra Babu said the Police Department was also planning to launch video analytics software, which would help officials identify offenders and missing persons from CCTV videos. The video analytics software would also help the police analyze large crowds and identify absconding persons. It will also aid the police in analysing large protests to find out the number of participants so as to deploy the required police force.