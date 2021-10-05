Raise complaint if your area is not fogged as per schedule: Chennai Corporation

Chennai :

A Chennai Corporation official said that a schedule has been prepared for carrying out the intensified fogging activities that commenced on Monday. As per the schedule, the civic body workers will carry out the fogging works twice a day. The civic body has deployed 68 vehicle-mounted fogging machines apart from 287 hand-held fogging machines.





“Residents can also access the schedule of vehicle-mounted fogging which we have released online,” said the official, adding that the residents may alert the civic body if the workers failed carry out fogging in their areas as per schedule.





Meanwhile, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected mosquito control measures in Chennai on Monday. He instructed the civic officials and workers to visit all buildings across the city to check the breeding of dengue mosquitoes by removing items that could store fresh water.





A Chennai Corporation statement said that inspections are being conducted at the construction sites. Stagnant water is being removed from the 7,757 construction sites in the city to ensure that it does not contribute to mosquito breeding.





In just 15 days between September 15 and 30, as many as 97 dengue cases were reported in the city. Following this, the Corporation started conducting inspection of houses and complexes and began imposing penalty on the property owners, who fail to address mosquito breeding on their premises.