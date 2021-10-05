Metro opens bid for works on 29 Corridor-3 underground stations

Chennai :

The Metro has invited bids for the underground stations under five packages to ensure smooth execution of the works and to avoid delay. In the opening of the bids, three companies — L&T, Tata Projects and DRA Infracon — were the lowest bidders in the five packages. L&T has emerged as the lowest bidder for three packages — KMC to Royapettah, Radhakrishnan Salai to Adyar Junction and Adyar Depot to Taramani Link Road — while Tata Projects was the lowest bidder for Madhavaram to Perambur stretch stations and DRA Infracon for Ayanavaram to Kellys stretch.





Sources in the CMRL said the reason for awarding contracts on multiple packages was to ensure that they did not depend on a single contractor. From the experience of phase I and extension work, the officials said if the contractor fails to meet deadlines and the pace of work is slow, the whole stretch should not get affected.





The 29 underground stations would come up on the 26.7-km Madhavaram-Taramani stretch of corridor 3 which runs for a total distance of 45.81 km with 50 stations. This is part of the 118.9 km phase II project that comprises three corridors — Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Poonamallee to Light House.